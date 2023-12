It's 30th December in South Korea already which means BTS ARMY is celebrating Kim Taehyung aka BTS' member V's birthday. Taehyung has completed 28 years in international age. His Korean age is 29. Taehyung has enlisted in the military on 11th December this year. He enlisted with Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook and Park Jimin aka Jimin. This is the first time he will not be celebrating his birthday with his family. But he posted a special surprise for BTS ARMY on his special day.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung drops a special surprise for BTS ARMY

Just a couple of hours ago, Kim Taehyung took to BTS' official X handle (formerly Twitter) and posted an adorable video. Taehyung is seen in winter apparel. He has long hair ad looks very adorable. He greets the ARMY saying, "Hello, today is my birthday ha ha ha," and also shared a couple of hashtags of Hello Today Is My Birthday, From V, Present That I Prepared Ahead Of Time and Surprise. As usual, he looks stylish. He wore a scarf which is his patent.

As per Dispatch, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V formally enlisted from the Nonsan Training Center for his training. As per reports, he has enlisted in South Korea's counter terrorism unit. The special task units work on high-stakes operations, including hostage rescues, counter-insurgency, and counter-terrorism missions.