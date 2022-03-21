BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one adorable goofball. Last night along with BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, Tae turned goofy while replying to the ARMYs on Weverse. And today, Tae Bear gave a treat of Taechwita to the BTS ARMYs. A couple of hours ago, BTS V took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the Sowoozoo muster that happened last year. It was from the Bangtan Boys' performance on Suga aka Min Yoongi's Daechwita. Taehyung's avatar with a fake beard had gone viral after the pictures and videos from the muster had surfaced online. Also Read - BTS X Rani Mukerji: K-pop band members dancing to Birthday girl's song Ab To Forever is the best video you will watch today

BTS ARMY is going bonkers over Taehyung sharing the epic picture. Last year when Taehyung had made an appearance during the muster in his get-up, ARMYs had turned it into a meme. Taetae took shared two close-up shots of himself from the muster. He is seen kneeling down on his knees for the punishing sequence. The Christmas Tree hitmaker captioned the post saying, "My [your] Highness. Please kill me." Ever since BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has shared the pictures, ARMY is going bonkers. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS: ARMY asks Jungkook to have a boxing match with V aka Kim Taehyung – here's how he responds

taechwita holds a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/fGifueaRqM — ?⁷ (@aelri__) March 21, 2022

not tae acknowledging taechwita ? https://t.co/R0VNXmJSG6 — eunice⁷ | misses user alphabet ? (@kalicokoo) March 21, 2022

Taechwita has made a comeback pic.twitter.com/7TXo4uAp6r — ??????? ???? ??/? (@softytannies) March 21, 2022

Also Read - BTS: ARMY uses cheesy pick-up lines on V and Jungkook; here’s how they responded

Something telling he may bring back taechwita on ptd las Vegas https://t.co/TDfBPuWUuD — Sami? (@SamiTaeKGi2) March 21, 2022

Taechwita is back ? tae is so cute ?? pic.twitter.com/TyXlj7OTiC — joon⁷?? (@armyforlife2507) March 21, 2022

TAECHWITA IS BACK IN THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/kr3HoK1QuX — taehyung's bestie⁷ jimin ost soon (@TrUsFrAtEdArMy8) March 21, 2022

i can’t believe taechwita makes a comeback — isabear⁷ my love (@coffeetaeorme) March 21, 2022

Taechwita debuted on thv

pic.twitter.com/7A2VXQ60wE — sam⁷⁹ (@smr_kv) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, coming to the last night's interaction with ARMY on Weverse, a fan had asked Namjoon about his next mix-tape. The ARMY said that he/she will be holding their breath till he drops his next mixtape. RM said that he may release the mixtape this year itself. Taehyung replied to the post saying that RM may release his mixtape even before he drops his own.

A couple of days ago, Taehyung had revealed that he is working on his mixtape and releasing it this year itself. However, he broke ARMYs hearts when he said that he deleted all of the songs that he had made. During VLive interaction, RM had said that his songs are great but Taehyung stops liking them after a while and trashes them. Here's manifesting TaeJoon mixtape this year!!