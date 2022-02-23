Bangtan Boys aka BTS are ruling Instagram, ARMYs hearts and how! Be it RM (Kim Namjoon) J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) or V (Kim Taehyung), they have been acing the Instagram game. Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jimin (Park Jimin) have not been as active on Instagram as the other BTS members. Out of the septet, BTS V aka Taehyung is popular for his Instagram because of his knack for deleting stories. And that's what he did a couple of minutes ago. The Christmas Tree singer had shared a couple of stories on his Instagram. The first was a song that he had been listening to. It was Silk Sonic's Love's Train by and Anderson Paak. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Las Vegas concert, Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott with son's middle name and more

And the next was a couple of selfies shared of himself and Yeontan, his pet pooch. Some ARMYs who know that Taehyung had a habit of deleting his Instagram stories downloaded them and shared them on Twitter already. For those, who didn't see it, check out the picture here: Also Read - BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account hacked by an Indian? ARMY shocked to hear Bhojpuri song on the same

An ARMY had once asked Taehyung about the same. Tae Bear had said "I also don't want to delete it but when I enter the story section, I feel like changing [old stories] into something new. There's nothing new to upload... So since the delete button is there, I delete it." ARMYs know better that Taetae may delete the story again and hence, they are quick to download it and share or save it. Check out ARMYs reaction as Tae deleted his selfies with Yeontan below:

taehyung deleted his ig stories ? — yuً⁷ ? (@taebrry) February 23, 2022

Taehyung treating IG Stories like Snapchat. ? Mood. — ᴮᴱKC ⁷ Dynamiteᴺᵒ¹ ?TAEHYUNG MISSER? (@Taescenery1230) February 23, 2022

taehyung my beloved why do u keep deleting ig stories pls after 24 hours THEY DISAPPEAR ANYWAY ?? — ali (@Iunaracha) February 23, 2022

Every day I wake up and check Twitter to see what ig stories taehyung has deleted :/ — Ellie⁷ (@taesvocabulary) February 23, 2022

pov: you see taehyung’s ig story pic.twitter.com/FNpM1c5GUr — tori ٩( 'ω' )و (@tori_powerpuff) February 23, 2022

taehyung be posted ig stories then delete it after his target viewer, views it. — hobiruary (@95kthv1) February 23, 2022

taehyung posts and deletes his ig stories before im even awake LIKE HE DOESNT EVEN GIVE ME A CHANCE . — florsi (@G00Gll) February 23, 2022

Can someone tell Taehyung that IG stories should last for about 24 hours? — r (@95thvjk) February 23, 2022

taehyung doesn’t even give me a CHANCE to watch his ig stories pic.twitter.com/9TtPnSoTRw — k⁷ (@TAEGIK00K) February 23, 2022

Could look at this photo of Taehyung and Yeontan for hours. pic.twitter.com/D0CDCOJ5WI — ?Yoongiverse⁷ focus on ?????? & ʏᴏᴏɴɢɪ ᴅᴀʏ (@MinYoongsverse) February 23, 2022

Just the other day, Taetae had tried his hand at AMAs on Instagram. However, he soon deleted those stories as well. A couple of days ago, Taehyung had tested COVID positive. He had been in quarantine after experiencing mild throat pain.