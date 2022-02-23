BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung shares selfies with Yeontan and then deletes it; here's how ARMYs reacted

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had shared selfies with his pet pooch Yeontan aka Tannie. However, he later deleted it. But some of the BTS ARMY is quick at saving Tae Bear's Instagram stories, Here's how ARMY has reacted to Taehyung deleting stories...