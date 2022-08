BTS V aka Kim Taehyung ended the Weverse drought a couple of hours ago. The handsome hunk of an idol shared a picture on Weverse and interacted with a select few/lucky BTS ARMYs. Taehyung has been one of the most active members on social media until a couple of weeks ago. But for the last couple of weeks, he had been away from all the social media platforms. But now finally, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is back, albeit on Weverse. Also Read - Run BTS is back: Here are 8 most-entertaining episodes featuring Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and other Bangtan Boys [Watch]

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung teases ARMY on Weverse

Kim Taehyung also known as Taetae amongst the ARMYs shared a picture on Weverse. It seems from the gym at HYBE. V shared a mirror selfie. He is seen in a red tee a cap and black tracks. His face is hidden behind his phone and the mask. Taehyung seems to be working on his muscles it seems. The Run BTS and Yet To Come singer captioned his picture saying, "Latest Update." BTS' V's Instagram post is going to be a big trend in Hollywood News. Check out Kim Taehyung's Weverse post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 (@bts_daily.news)

ARMY teases Taehyung back; latter reveals the reason for his absence

As soon as BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared his post ARMYs started commenting on his post. They asked him to show his muscles and asked him about his workout. And BTS V also revealed the reason for his absence from Weverse. When an ARMY commented saying that he/she missed him, Taehyung revealed that he had forgotten his Weverse password. Well, it happens to everyone Taetae. Check out the tweets here.

OP: Please show us (your) muscles hehe ?: I am going to go eat some protein (now) ????? pic.twitter.com/tDzb2ToYxe — TTP (@thetaeprint) August 17, 2022

[WEVERSE] OP: Kim Taehyung ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ I missed you.. ?: I had forgotten my Weverse password ? pic.twitter.com/OQ7Ah6Ugvn — TTP (@thetaeprint) August 17, 2022

In other news, BTS V made headlines for his appearance at Celine's Fashion Show with Park Bo Gum and BlackPink's Lisa. He later featured in a drive vlog, all by himself. Taehyung along with the other vocal line of BTS (Jin, Jimin and Jungkook) collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg's Bad Decisions. BTS V was also seen on Run BTS which made its comeback on Tuesday (16 August 2022). Lastly, he is reportedly working on his solo album.