OMG BTS ARMY, so much content coming up of BTS members, solo and together too! And the latest buzz that's hit the K-pop town is BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is going to feature in a special series of In the Soop with his Wooga squad – Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy. Yep, you read that right! The latest report in Kpop Herald says so and it's got everyone helluva excited. BTS ARMY and the K-content consumers are tripping over the mere thought of getting to watch five handsome men in one frame and being the goofballs that they are.

BTS V and Wooga Squad’s In the Soop

Kpop Herald tweeted out that V is launching an 'In the Soop' series with his friends. It will be a spin-off of BTS In the Soop and feature Wooga Squad members – V, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. Together, these five popular celebrities form the Wooga Squad. BTS In the Soop has had two seasons till now. It includes the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, spending time together, chilling and doing what they love. And the new 'In the Soop version' will feature five most popular Korean celebrities. It has got not just the ARMYs but also the K-drama lovers super excited. Check out the tweet here:

Wooga Squad’s In the Soop spin-off deets

As per K-pop Herald, the spin-off of In the Soop featuring the BTS member, the soundtrack No 1 actor, Itaewon Class actor, Parasite star and rapper Peakboy, will air on the JTBC network in South Korea. The series will have 4 mini episodes wherein the celebrity guests will spend 4-days and 3-nights together. No details about how the ARMY and K-drama lovers outside SK will get to watch. Maybe, it will be released online like the BTS In the Soop content. We have to wait for official confirmation.

ARMY and K-content consumers are going bonkers

Ever since the tweet surfaced, everyone is going crazy over the content they’d get to see in the upcoming months. They are super happy as they’ll get to see the individual content of every BTS member. Be it in the form of mixtapes, collaborations, Hobi’s Lollapalooza and more. They are super stoked about watching Wooga Squad in special series of In the Soop. Check out the tweets below:

What is Wooga Squad?

In a video, V aka Kim Taehyung had explained that the word Wooga is a short form for the word ‘Woori-ga gajok-inga?’ which translates to ‘Are we family?’. They are real-life brothers even though they don’t share the same blood.