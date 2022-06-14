BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung to have In The Soop special along with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy [ARMY REACTS]

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and other Wooga Squad members -Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. K-drama and K-pop lovers are going bonkers over the thought of seeing the five most popular celebs together.