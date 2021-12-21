BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan has taken over Twitter by storm with their latest interviews. Each one had a separate interview with GQ Korea. The Bangtan Boys poured their hearts out and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of them. He opened up on Yeontan, his pet pooch and turned emotional while talking about him. Yeontan is a pomeranian who is suffering from some health condition. BTS V adopted Yeontan despite knowing of his health condition. While talking about Yeontan, Taehyung revealed his health condition and has thanked him for staying alive and enduring so much pain. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS takes over Twitter after latest photoshoots, Spider-Man No Way Home shatters box-office records, Harry Potter Return To HOGWARTS trailer is out and more

V revealed that Tannie's air pipe is small and hence he cannot breathe properly. He added that even short runs make him faint. "His (Yeotan) airway is small, so he can’t breathe properly. Just running for a little bit makes him faint. So, he got two surgeries this year, but they both failed. Now, he just has to keep his medication." Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung REVEALS he hardly ever walks and just stays in bed after his leg injury

He then proceeded to thank Tan in a letter and said that he wants to see an adult Tan. "To Tan, who even if it’s hard, is hanging in there and enduring. ‘Thank you very much for being alive. I want to make memories together for the rest of your life. I want to see an adult, Tan," TaeTae bear said, leaving everyone emotional. ARMYs across the globe are showering both pet-parent and the pooch with all their love and blessings. Especially Tannie is getting a lot of love from ARMY. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: After Kim Taehyung-J-Hope's Hawaii trip, fans wonder if RM and SUGA visited Malibu together

Mọi người thường trêu bé thế thôi chứ thương bé lắm, mong bé con sẽ sớm khỏe lại và luôn khỏe mạnh ? Tannie nhìn nhỏ bé vậy thôi chứ thật sự rất kiên cường, baba và mọi người thương bé lắm. Get well soon Tannie ???

#Yeontan #Tannie #Getwellsoontan pic.twitter.com/Evm1zcsFbJ — ?✿ Bora⁷️ YOURS 100TH WIN •ᴗ• (@bora_bora1306) December 21, 2021

Get Well Soon Tan.

You are so cute and good puppy.#Tannie #YEONTAN pic.twitter.com/xUKV1SNu2w — Theint Theint Zun (@TheintTheintZu1) December 21, 2021

I hope that this little bundle of happiness will feel better and better?#YEONTAN #Tannie pic.twitter.com/OR78ExbFEV — ElenaS (@ElenaS20201485) December 21, 2021

It's so annoying that animals have to fight so hard for their health ...This is not fair /: Get well soon Tan ...♡︎#tannie ?#grownYeontan :))

*cute pic.twitter.com/BcjRvhQfTa — ?~? (@Black0_0mind) December 21, 2021

We love you so much lil' friend ? wish you a healthy, happy and long life ?#YEONTAN #Tannie ? pic.twitter.com/t8Hq3hJXGf — ?BTS OUR UNIVERSE? (@admirerofbts_07) December 21, 2021

#tannie we will love you forever stay with us u from our family u will be right pic.twitter.com/R4TgxfbJmb — soojin (@KTaehyung59) December 21, 2021

KEEP FIGHTING #YEONTAN we will pray for you!!!live a long life with your dad?? #Tannie pic.twitter.com/4ZLReWodda — ♡°taniessssss°♡ (@Mheylyn4) December 21, 2021

The My Universe and Butter hitmaker knew about Yeontan's condition, and he adopted him anyway. Tae first introduced Yeontan in 2017. Yeontan used to live with Taehyung at first but due to BTS' hectic schedules, V sent Tannie to live with his (Taehyung's) parents. All the boys, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook all dote on Yeotan a lot.