BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Chanel earrings get fans' attention as they spot the Blackpink rapper Jennie connect [Read Tweets]

BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Kim Taehyung aka V and J-Hope left from Seoul today for the US. They will be addressing dignitaries for the Anti-Asian hate campaign initiated by US President, Joe Biden. ARMYs the world over have their eyes on what is another feather in the cap of the magnificent K-Pop band that is leaving imprints in the hearts of millions. But of late, there is immense focus on the dating rumours around BTS V and Blackpink rapper-vocalist Jennie Kim. This began from last one week after someone posted a picture of two people who apparently looked like Kim Taehyung and Jennie in a car from Jeju Island. Fans who want to ship these two idols now have created a new moniker called #Taennie.

Taehyung, kulağına yeni bir piercing yaptırmış / takmış.??????? Ama Delik gerektirmeyen (takma) bir Ear Cuff da takmış olabilir. pic.twitter.com/inzaUtFwNq — tr_army⁷?? ??? (@tr_army_97) May 29, 2022

Today, Kim Taehyung was seen at the airport in a Bodo tee with brown pants. He also wore a beanie. But what caught the attention of many were his ear cuffs. Now, he has worn ear cuffs before but now, in the wake of the dating rumours, everything is under extreme scrutiny. The ear cuffs looked like they were from Chanel. Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS is known for his love of Gucci and Chanel jewels. But fans were quick to notice that Jennie of Blackpink endorsed something similar from Chanel in the month of January 2022. Take a look at Twitter reactions...

kim taehyung i recognise that chanel coco crush earring from miles away — LO♡ER (@gigisamericano) May 29, 2022

It is so sad to know this so called bts fans are thunk taehyung can't wear channel rings and piercing... Jennie own it or what ? Is channel her brand or what ? Taehyung is most popular singer ,more popular than that girl! U think he have to think before wearing that piercing? https://t.co/gvDg0VNoLw — double bunny ?? (@JK_JEONT) May 29, 2022

Taehyung and Jennie are literally married ? pic.twitter.com/Yntp3XgyTg — TaeandJennieAreDating ? (@TaeandJennie) May 29, 2022

Tae leaving his fans in confusion and armyblink shippers who never followed him suddenly realizing tae wears from chanel coco crush and that its some kind of confirming or sht. #taehyung #jennie pic.twitter.com/aGv5zUZE0f — ? (@V76742944) May 29, 2022

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has a lovely earring collection and it includes Coco Chanel too. He has been wearing them before. With silence on the dating rumors from HYBE, everyone is too busy with assumptions. Jennie was earlier linked to KAI from EXO and the K-Pop icon, G-Dragon. Anyways, BTS fans are gearing up for the album and this White House visit.