BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is a social butterfly and hence, he gets embroiled in a fair few dating rumours. Well, a lot of them are just speculations while some are just a misunderstanding. And that's what happened with the Yet To Come singer who was in Paris the last couple of days. Those who have been following BTS V aka Kim Taehyung know about his friendly personality and how he gets along with everyone. And that's what happened in Paris too, V aka Taetae socialised a lot with a lot of international celebs. However, his picture with Oracle Sisters' Julia Johansen is going viral and it has grabbed ARMY's attention.

Julia Johansen's picture with Kim Taehyung goes viral

So, the Oracle Sisters is a French Band hailing from Paris. Recently, their official Instagram handle shared an update on the stories. It was a picture of Julia Johansen, one of the bandmates, posing with BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. It was captioned, "First date - Julia & V." And the image has been going viral on Instagram like crazy. Check out the snapshot of the picture here:

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan dances with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh; fans go gaga over their chemistry [Watch VIRAL Video]

Julia issues clarification on the 'date' with V

It seems ARMYs reached out to Julia and had been DM-ing (read messaging) her after the 'date' picture went viral. ARMY is fiercely protective of the BTS members. And Julia Johansen took to her social media handle and issued a clarification on the 'date' written in the caption on the post by Oracle Sisters. She wrote, "Guys, the 'date' was a joke by my bandmate... We went for drinks with @utzpeter @lalalalisa_m @thv @mileskane before a fashion show... Peace and love. (sic)" Check out the snapshot of the same here:

Julia later shared a video with her real date, thus adding to her clarification.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung returns to South Korea

After ruling hearts in Paris and also the world, BTS' baritone vocalist is back in the bay, South Korea. He was snapped in a white tee and denim. He changed into shorts on the flight back home again as his video leaving Icheon airport has been going viral.

The upcoming schedule of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung includes his appearance with Wooga Squad aka Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Chik and Peakboy in the special segment of In the Soop which is releasing in July.