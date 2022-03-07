BTS V was crowned Most Handsome Man last year. Kim Taehyung is known for his aesthetic visuals, baritone voice, goofy charm, Tata Mic face, fashion statements and more! Like the rest of the BTS members, Taehyung, too, has a huge fan-following. ARMYs cannot stop gushing and crushing hard on the visuals of Kim Taehyung. So, what happened when plastic surgeons from Korea saw the picture of Tae Bear aka the Permission To Dance singer? Well, the surgeons couldn't stop praising how handsome Taehyung is in real life. They went on to dissect Taehyung's features which have the golden ratio, the surgeons believe, reports allkpop.com. Also Read - BTS: K-pop band adds three new social media records to their existing Guinness World Records titles; ARMY is so proud – read tweets

In a recent video, Min-Seok Kye, the director of Lovelian Plastic Surgery interacted with a surgeon and they discussed how BTS V's features have the perfect harmony of masculine and feminine features. They said that Taehyung's face is a mixture of both Western and Eastern beauty standards. The surgeon said that V has perfect proportions both front and side. He also noted that Tae Bear has a longer head which usually is the case with the Westerners.

In another video, Dr Lee Jae Jun opened up on V's features. Dr Lee Jae Jun is a plastic surgeon working at the MARQ Plastic Surgery Clinic. The Doc feels that he is one of the most handsome celebs in Korea alongside two other celebrities. He revealed that a lot of male patients that come to him bring him V's picture, requesting him to make their eyes just like Taehyung's. Doc also noted how the Christmas Tree singer has a very high nose bridge. He highlighted that such a nose is difficult to achieve through plastic surgery, reports allkpop.com. Watch the videos below:

Well, well, Taehyung has quite a charming face indeed. Fans often get bowled over with his visuals during performances.