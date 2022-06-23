BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's fans thrilled ahead of his debut appearance at Paris Fashion Week; to travel with Blackpink's Lisa and Park Bo-Gum in a private plane?

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's fans cannot contain their joy as he gets set to attend Celina's fashion show in Paris. Buzz is that Blackpink rapper Lisa, Park Bo-Gum and he will be travelling in a private plane