BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is a dreamer who has worked relentlessly to be where he is. The baritone vocalist of BTS is going to attend the Paris Men's Fashion Week. He will be going with his good friend, actor Park Bo Gum. We know the latter from a number of K-Dramas like Record Of Youth, Reply 1988 and Encounter. The two will be special guests for the brand, Celine, which is also endorsed by Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. Kim Taehyung and Park Bo-Gum are expected to fly down on Friday from Seoul to Paris. BTS front-man Kim Namjoon is just back from Paris, where he went after a short break in Basel, Switzerland. It seems Celina has booked a private plane for the three top celebs. The brand is also keen to have Kim Taehyung on board as a brand ambassador.

BTS ARMY is sharing an old video where he is seen writing down his goals for 2015. He had listed watching a fashion show at Paris as one of his dreams and goals for 2015. Well, BTS started off in a humble manner and started gaining international recognition after 2016. It took Kim Taehyung many more years to attend the Paris Collection Show as he mentions in the video. Well, he could have gone anytime but now he has a bit of free time on hand as the group is on a hiatus. Fans are sending their love to Kim Taehyung...

Kim Taehyung will be going to France to attend the fashion show for the brand, CELINE.

AND HE WILL BECOME THE MAIN EVENT AS WE ALL KNOW pic.twitter.com/DchLR4MnDw — anju⁷✰ (@jjksceo) June 23, 2022

PROUD OF YOU KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/yhh9LrzLDM — S (@its_milktae) June 23, 2022

Kim Taehyung will attend Celine Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show on June 24th. So proud of him. VxCELINE pic.twitter.com/EqQ7OwVJiu — ♛? (@sceneryfortae) June 23, 2022

VxCELINE

KIM TAEHYUNG X CELINE

pic.twitter.com/xLAYkVIRNS — ◡̈ ‎⁷??? (@BTVK7) June 23, 2022

DROP THE TAG FOR KIM TAEHYUNG!!? VxCELINE Can't wait to see Model Kim Taehyung at Paris Fashion week. I'm currently listening to #V_ChristmasTree by #V of @BTS_twt a record breaking Ost of Our Beloved Summer #ChristmasTree is my top trending song choice. pic.twitter.com/5ihyoe2d4J — Whippedforthv_? (@Winterbear_09) June 23, 2022

International model Tyra Banks had once loved Kim Taehyung's Red King model avatar. He is also ranked as the Most Handsome Man in the World right now. With his insanely gorgeous face, oodles of charisma and charm BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's career as a solo artist is looking dangerously exciting.