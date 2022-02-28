BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved BTS members. He has about 35.5 million followers on Instagram and enjoys massive popularity due to his quirky and adorable posts. And recently, the Permission To Dance singer, Kim Taehyung, shared pictures from his visit to the Hyundai Card Music Library and Hyundai Under Stage. Taehyung wore a tee, sweatpants, trenchcoat and a scarf. And he is being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's look of Major Ram from Main Hoon Na. Yes, Tae Bear reminded an ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan upon seeing the pictures. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook explores Instagram with a request to satiate his hunger; ARMY goes berserk over his 'cuteness'
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Series below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more: WORST statements made by these 7 Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked!
The scarf is a beige one with stripes in red and black. The one that V is wearing is from Burberry, a classic Check cashmere scarf that costs about $600. Now, as soon as the ARMY dropped the pictures of Taehyung and Shah Rukh in a similar scarf, ARMYs couldn't handle it. They couldn't decide who looked better, it seems. We love both their looks and vibes. Check out ARMYs reaction on the Pathan actor and the My Universe singer's similar scarf here: Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 5 Bollywood actors who lost their calm and slapped each other
Meanwhile, talking about Tae Tae's visit to Hyundai Card Music Library, it is said to be the Holy Grail for Vinyl collections. Y'all would know BTS V's love for classic songs, records and instruments. It was Taehyung's happy place, and he would have spent time checking out the collection at a leisure pace. The Christmas Tree singer also posed with trumpets and Director Ray Yi. Check out Taehyung's post, ARMY's tweets and the reactions below:
In other news, Taehyung is known for deleting his Instagram stories within minutes of uploading them. ARMY gets amused with Taehyung every time and jokes about the same.
Taehyung recently recovered from COVID. He is doing fine and is now back to his daily activities. On the other hand, BTS will be organising a concert in Seoul after which they'll be flying to the west for their offline concert and the GRAMMYs. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for Pathan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.