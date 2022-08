BTS ARMY, the memories of 2021 of the Bangtan Boys, that is, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been going viral online. And each of the members of Bangtan Seonyeodan has been winning hearts with their unfiltered side from the unseen clips from 2021. And one of the clips that is now going viral from BTS' Memories of 2021 is of V aka Kim Taehyung. Well, to be honest, there are a lot of clips, but this particular clip of the Run BTS singer has grabbed attention because ARMYs have linked it to his co-member Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's adorable moments with kids and dogs from Memories of 2021 DVD will make you go aww [Watch Videos]

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's clip goes viral

BTS member V's clip features the baritone singer in an all-black outfit. It is from the rehearsals. He is seen alongside the other Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. The video clip is from dance/performance rehearsals from 2021. Taetae is seen in a black tee and black slim-fit cargo pants. He paired them with black sneakers. BTS are rehearsing on their popular English single track, Butter. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

BTS ARMY link Taehyung's clip with Jungkook

The clip is going viral online. Well, there are two reasons. Firstly, ARMYs find Taehyung hot. He is hot anyway but Taehyung in black with his muscles peeking from the rolled-up sleeves is another level of hot for them. And the other reason why Taehyung's clip is going viral is that he is reminding the ARMYs of Jungkook. As y'all know Jungkook loves black and most of his wardrobe includes clothes of black colour. It seems to be Jungkook's favourite colour too. Some ARMYs commented on the video calling it 'Jungkookification of Taehyung'. Well, it's a thing. And having lived together for about a decade, some things just rub on each other, don't you think? Check out ARMY's reactions here:

the jungkookification of taehyung- pushups and all black outfit WITH shoes properly on pic.twitter.com/oVpvzVNy9R — ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) August 22, 2022

taehyung is insane for this pic.twitter.com/KI8HhGMtnl — taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) August 22, 2022

What are Memories of 2021?

BTs' Memories of 2021 consists of a photobook and DVDs that have documented BTS' journey in 2021. The package includes Ring Binder and photobook, 7 discs, paper frame and doubled-sided photo, clear photo index, sticker collection, postcard set, 2021 Today's BTS book and a random photo card.