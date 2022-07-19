BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's awkward yet funny moment with an official from Busan World Expo 2030 goes viral on Twitter

BTS ARMY got to see OT7 together at the press conference for the Busan World Expo 2030. They will be honorary ambassadors for the same. The town of Busan is making a bid for the World Expo, and BTS will help them in promoting Busan and Korean culture the world over. It is no secret that Korean entertainers like BTS, Squid Game makers and Parasite movie have done lot to give the country global recognition. The BTS boys were seen at the press conference that was held at the HYBE head quarters. All of them were dressed in semi formals and looked too cute. The officials also said that Jungkook and Jimin were Busan boys. Also Read - Top Bollywood actress has not yet registered her marriage? Is the husband gay?

Now, a video of Taehyung from the World Expo announcement is going viral. It is quite hilarious. We can see that an official gets a photo moment with the Winter Bear singer. He takes his hand and raises it up like he has won a bout of boxing. The whole video is hilarious as Kim Taehyung aka V has no idea of what is happening. He looks so flabbergasted. ARMY is laughing how the man saw his chance and took it. They feel that someone is his family must have been biased towards Taehyung and instructed him to get a special picture with the Winter Bear singer.

in that moment, we were all this man, celebrating taehyung just for his existence alone. you go dude sir !! pic.twitter.com/9gfRLn8R7A — zia♡thvgender (@disbitchagain) July 19, 2022

Omg! Hus the guy.. Was Tae the only guy.. He approached like that.. — ‎ᗢ Lib ⁷?‎✵ ♡ (@Amazingblabby) July 19, 2022

The man saw his chance and took it. ?. You know he's going home with zero regrets and I'm here for it! I mean... it's Kim Taehyung, who can resist?????❤ — Thalia Kim ??? (@ThaliaK1230) July 19, 2022

tete looks happily confused ? — Grey⁷⁹?¹¹⁹ (@KTHforKTHs) July 19, 2022

TAEHYUNG YOU ARE SO UNSERIOUS MY STOMACH HURTS pic.twitter.com/34zm0N4774 — min (@yuhagustd) July 19, 2022

He was confused pls he's so cute ? pic.twitter.com/iHq1N3xsS0 — Anu ? Kim Taehyung ⁷??? (@AnuKimTaehyung) July 19, 2022

We can see that it is quite funny. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is known for his Tata Mic face. This is one encounter that seems to have caught him unawares. BTS boys are always surrounded by a number of bodyguards and very rarely does something see something of this sort!