BTS’ V aka Taehyung gave a huge surprise to his fans when he posted an unreleased song on Instagram. However he deleted it soon. The singer was on Weverse when a fan called him ‘Daddy Taehyung’ and asked him what he was up to. The fan wrote, “Daddy Taehyung.. are you sleeping?" V replied, “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen it?" as translated by Taehyung’s fan account, The Tae Print on Twitter. After a while, he took to Twitter and shared some videos in which he was seen in a white tee as the unreleased song played in the background. The song had lyrics like, “And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but 4evermore, I love you." Have a look: Also Read - BTS: Furious ARMY trends 'Be Fair To Jimin' as the With You singer's demo version doesn't make it to BTS Proof's 3rd track list [Read Tweets]

NATIONAL TREASURE V

WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG I'm currently Listen to the record breaking OST #V_ChristmasTree #ChristmasTree by Top Soloist #V of @BTS_twt

It's my top trending song CHOICE We are proud of you. https://t.co/C5WWOMJxkz — onyoursideSnowFlower스윗나잇InnerChild윈터베어풍경 (@onyourside1230) May 11, 2022

And three in the morning, i'm still thinking of you

but four-ever more, i love you

Oh, wish You'd get me fallin' and running slowly

I wish we'd fallin' in the fall again and again

We might get married in the night, first the ring and the view

Will you let me be in love with you https://t.co/vqODaym440 — Kimcixue (@Kimhaeun89) May 11, 2022

Now, ARMY is reacting on his video. A user wrote, “It's such a good vibe. Thank you for giving us the brief opportunity to feel...” Another comment read, “LOOK AT TAEHYUNG OMG ?.” Have a look at some of the reactions below:

