BTS' V and J-Hope's new short haircuts send ARMY into a frenzy

As they say, change is the only constant. BTS' V and J-Hope were seen sporting their new short haircuts. Their new styles were revealed during their online showcase for the release for their latest Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Best. While the showcase was great, V and J-Hope got special attention.

V has cut off most of his permed hair. His black hair is looking good. V is known to change his looks frequently. On the other hand, J-Hope went for a choppy platinum look. It's looking pretty neat.

Check out how the ARMY reacted:

OMG TAE'S BLACK HAIR AND HOBI GOT NEW HAIRCUT ASGHDKSKS ??? #BTSTheBest #BTS pic.twitter.com/xlTenDr2N7 — mimi⁷? | 8 years of Bangtan (@jmserendipity13) June 22, 2021

BTS' latest summer single, Butter has been topping the Billboards Hot 100 charts four times in a row now. Time and again, in their Vlive or Weverse live sessions, the boys share some deets of their lives which no one knows.

During one live broadcast, V had revealed when he was in his elementary school, his friend had invited him for his birthday party once but gave him the wrong location. He waited at the said location for hours but nobody turned up. He eventually got to know the real location. He reached the venue wished the birthday boy, gave him the gift and left the place.

He added that he was very upset and recalled crying on his way home. Taehyung revealed that he later got to know that his friend was very jealous of him. He also said that hat two years down the line from the incident, his friend apologized to him.