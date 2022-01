BTS' V and Jimin get all goofy in pajamas; ARMY goes ROFL over VMIN's cuteness – read tweets

BTS members are always upto something. ARMY waits for bated breath to get all the updates about Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jin and Jungkook. On Twitter, we'll have ARMY crashing hard on BTS members and trending the chosen hashtags with full power. Today we have VMIN trending on Twitter as videos and pictures of Kim Taehyung and Jimin trying to pull off cool poses in pajamas are out. They have turned model for Jin's collection. It was recently that the members announced their official merchandise under title 'Artist-made collection by BTS'. For the promotions, V and Jimin are trying out clothes by Jin and Suga is also a part of the shoot. Fans are in love with VMIN's friendship and are also laughing hard on their goofiness. Check out fans' reaction below: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's 'Baby Bam' takes over social media and its cuteness OVERLOADED — view pics

vmin really matches each other's energy pic.twitter.com/ixbAFyOS62 — esi⁷♡ 2022!! (@epiphanq) January 2, 2022

Vmin ended every models career ? pic.twitter.com/0qk4phJadd — alex⁷ (@TAEONYSUS_7) January 2, 2022

models should be grateful that vmin chose music! pic.twitter.com/LVUYl1aA0o — luna༊˚ (@kkuktaes) January 2, 2022

Vmin as model's for Jin collection !!!! pic.twitter.com/5p3WZR4XOc — Kay⁷? (@jmkvult) January 2, 2022

SHUT UP VMIN BEING THE CUTIES SNDJDJ pic.twitter.com/rqdiXxAK9E — Vantae⁷ (@_namcrabs) January 2, 2022