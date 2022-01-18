BTS: V and Jimin pull off funny poses whilst modelling for J-Hope; ARMY goes ROFL on VMIN's goofiness – read tweets
BTS members V and Jimin came together to be the models for J-Hope's Artist-made collection and had a ball of a time while shooting. ARMY is laughing out loud on their goofiness.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1