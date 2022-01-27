BTS: V and Jungkook rechristen RM, J-Hope and Suga with these hilarious new names

BTS members are known for their fun and games, besides their chartbusting music. The globally famous K-Pop band not only share a passion for belting one good song after another, but also for having formed a close-knit bond with each other. In fact, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (the BTS band members) can easily pass off as brothers who knew each other since birth, given the camaraderie they've developed down the years, and every new moment of bonding the group shares is a moment for ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) to savour.