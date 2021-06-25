BTS: V and Suga's responses to marriage proposals from ARMY members will make you admire their cool quotient

The BTS Army is close to 40 million globally. RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V are adored to bits by their fans. Needless to say, millions of girls tell them how they are their definition of dream men. Marriage proposals also seem keeping on coming. The boys who are publicly single know how to deal with such admiration, and have even responded to them. In 2019, Kim Taehyung was in Paris with BTS for a tour. It was a Sound Check event where a girl asked Taehyung would he marry her. V, who is hailed as the handsomest Asian man saw the placard and asked the girl if she did like to marry him. His reaction made the girl shed tears. Dressed in a white tee with a green sweater and glares, he was so cute. Also Read - 4 times BTS' Jungkook charmed staff members with his humble and polite behaviour

The next one is Suga. Known to be a cool and savage person, he has told a girl in Vlive to bring the documents. It seems before two people tie the knot in Korea, families insist on seeing a number of papers detailing the lineage and other details. Sounds so desi doesn't it? It is quite a cumbersome task. Even Jungkook asks gals to bring in papers when they put forth this statement. He has even asked them to meet his parents first.

Of course, there is a story which is quite popular in the ARMY of how a 17-year-old girl asked Suga to marry her in at an event. He told her that he did get married if she waited for the next 7 years. He told her to keep her ring finger empty. It seems she met him at the next event and said that she is getting married to her beau, and cannot wait longer. Suga said that he did attend the wedding. She told him not to do so as it would be tough for her to marry her guy. It seems Suga gave her a present. Now, isn't that a super sweet gesture from the world class rapper? The iconic line I will sue Min Yoongi comes from this incident.

Funnily, RM and Jimin have told guys that they need to meet their folks if they wish to marry them and get an approval. We are sure this will leave you laughing and how.