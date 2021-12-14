BTS is among the biggest boy band in the music world globally. The K-Pop group often trend on Twitter and other social media platforms thanks to their loyal fanbase known as the BTS Army. But despite being so popular, the BTS members didn't have their individual social media accounts to connect with their fans until now. So when the septet comprising of V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga made their individual debut on social media, they broke massive records and have set a new benchmark for other global artists. Also Read - BTS fans draw comparisons between Miss India Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's winning speech and the iconic 'Speak Yourself' one made by RM at the UN in 2018; say, 'They are true leaders'

Kim Taehyung aka V has now become the fastest band member to break the records and reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. He made his debut on social media on December 6 and instantly raked up followers like no one else before.

His record-breaking streak didn't end here. He also surpassed the 10 million followers mark on Instagram in just 4 hours and 52 minutes, when he decided to make his individual account public for the first time.

While Kim Taehyung was the first one to break all records, his other band members have also surpassed over 20 million followers each. V has now surpassed 25 million mark on Instagram within a week.

Earlier, the septet had made one account on each social media platforms like Twitter, Weverse and Instagram to connect with their fans globally. The seven members of the BTS group used the same group to collectively interact with their fans and share their personal images and videos. The idea behind not having individual social media accounts for all the BTS members was to bring their fans into one place and entertain them as much as they want. This way, the BTS Army didn't have to go looking for different members and follow them diligently.