BTS boys are simply exceptional. They keep on breaking records like it's a piece of cake. Now, BTS member V Kim Taehyung has done exactly that. His personal Instagram account @thv) has crossed 40 million followers in just 135 days. He has become the fastest person on Instagram to achieve this. That's not all. He is also the most followed Korean male on Instagram. Isn't that just amazing? ARMY is obviously delighted. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Taehyung achieved this in just a little over 4 months!" Another one tweeted, "Taehyung's Instagram account has now surpassed 40 MILLION followers making him the fastest person on the platform's history to achieve this. RECORD SETTER THV #TaehyungInstagram40M." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

