BTS V CUTELY convinced Jungkook to cook breakfast for him in the latest episode of BTS in the Soop 2; TaeKook stans be ready to melt!

And a clip of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and the Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is going viral on social media from BTS in the Soop 2. And it's a heart-melting moment for all the TaeKook stans.