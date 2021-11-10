BTS in The Soop 2's latest episode (4th episode) was released on Friday (5 November 2021). And a lot happened in that episode of BTS In the Soop 2. And a clip of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and the Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is going viral on social media. And it's a heart-melting moment for all the TaeKook stans. It so happened that V's alarm rang off late one morning In the Soop 2. Groggy with dishevelled hair, the My Universe singer quickly headed to the main lounge. But being the fashion icon that he is, V first put on glasses before heading out of his room. Also Read - 5 times BTS member Jungkook serenaded ARMY with stunning cover versions

There he met Jin aka Kim Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS. He was gaming and was too engrossed in it. V asked him to cook him some breakfast. Jin is a great cook and has cooked for the members on several occasions. However, the Jirisan OST singer is also a gamer. He was in a difficult position and too engrossed in the gaming. BTS V left him alone after some time and then moved to the kitchen wondering what to do. He was lost in thoughts after looking around in the kitchen when the youngest BTS member Jeon Jungkook entered the main lounge after washing up.

JK asked what's up with him. Taehyung said that he was hungry. Jungkook revealed what he had for breakfast. A quick flashback to a couple of hours ago, as JK gets up to feed Bam, he had Bibim Ramyeon with Pork Belly for breakfast early on. Feeling a little jealous and very hungry, Taehyung asks him to be quiet if he wasn't cooking it for him. Adding to his woes, Jungkook being the naughtiest maknae that he, is said that he even had some harvested veggies.

After thinking hard, Taehyung decided to eat naengmyeon. However, he wasn't going to let Jungkook go. The Euphoria singer was watching Jin as the latter played his game on the big screen. Taehyung pestered him to fry some pork belly. Jungkook tried to dodge him but eventually, he gave up. Now, TaeTae bear is not that good at cooking and hence he depends on his fellow BTS members for the same sometimes. Jungkook and Taehyung have a fun banter where the latter butters up him for cooking breakfast for him. Later, we see the Winter Bear crooner enjoying some scrumptious brekkie, thanks to JK. Watch the video below:

