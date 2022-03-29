BTS: V giving money to Suga caught on camera; ARMY is tripping hard over this 'pocket money' moment

BTS members share an amazing bond. V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jin are best pals with each other. The septet has now landed in Las Vegas for a four-day Permission to Dance on stage concert. They are also going to make an appearance at Grammy Awards 2022. But before that, a random moment shared by V and Suga got caught on camera. In a video that has gone viral on social media, we see V giving some money to Suga ahead of their flight. It is totally random and ARMY is wondering why V pulled off this grandpa move. Fans are wondering if he gave Suga some pocket money. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Will Smith-Chris Rock's slapgate incident at Oscars 2022; shares a post about 'toxic masculinity'
Meanwhile, BTS' Las Vegas trip has been hit by a setback as Jungkook has test positive for Coronavirus, Also Read - Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani - Neha Swami share the trauma of having to abort a child due to financial issues in upcoming episode
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.