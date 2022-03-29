BTS: V giving money to Suga caught on camera; ARMY is tripping hard over this 'pocket money' moment

BTS members share an amazing bond. V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jin are best pals with each other. The septet has now landed in Las Vegas for a four-day Permission to Dance on stage concert. They are also going to make an appearance at Grammy Awards 2022. But before that, a random moment shared by V and Suga got caught on camera. In a video that has gone viral on social media, we see V giving some money to Suga ahead of their flight. It is totally random and ARMY is wondering why V pulled off this grandpa move. Fans are wondering if he gave Suga some pocket money. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Will Smith-Chris Rock's slapgate incident at Oscars 2022; shares a post about 'toxic masculinity'

there's a ‘yoongi marry me’ written on the bill https://t.co/K7HHu1rOwb — ??⁷ (@bbyehoney) March 28, 2022

V casually giving money to suga..

(Suga be like Was it necessary to give it now??

le army it's time to shine let's make meme on it ?

taetae : take this money and buy a lot tangerine for yourself

??#AGUSTD #SUGA #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #KimTaehyung #BTSV#bts_the_city_lasvegas pic.twitter.com/VKof9G5KkT — Shania (@heartbeatgirl30) March 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/IzyqiCeCLt — LD (@LDV33955294) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS' Las Vegas trip has been hit by a setback as Jungkook has test positive for Coronavirus,