BTS: 'V grabs me and holds me close...' Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

BTS has a dedicated fan girl in Lizzo. The American singer is a huge fan of Kim Taehyung aka V and Jimin. It was a dream come true for all fans when Lizzo met these two and Jungkook at the Harry Styles concert. In a chat with Brooke Morrison, Vanessa Jefferson who is the sister of Lizzo has spoken about meeting her bias Kim Taehyung. She said Lizzo and she noticed the BTS members when ARMYs spotted them at the concert. Post that, their manager got in touch with the manager from BTS and the two parties met. Lizzo is a huge fan of VMin and it is known to all ARMYs.

Lizzo's sister that the boys moved to where they were seating as per the manager's request. She said she saw V who was right there next to her. She told Brooke Morrison, "And he was just looking at my sister like, waiting to hug her, but I kept tugging at his shirt. I said, ‘Hey, hey, I’m Lizzo’s sister, dongsaeng." As K-Drama fans will know, dongsaeng means younger sibling. After realising that she was Lizzo's sister Kim Taehyung aka V hugged her excitedly after saying a Hi! She told Brooke Morrison, "He just was so excited. It was so cool..." Vanessa Jefferson said that V hugged Lizzo who introduced him to her once again (Vanessa). It seems V gave her one more hug. We are sure many ARMYs are green with envy over's her luck.

She revealed that J-Hope took out his phone and they exchanged numbers. Vanessa Jefferson said those were the US numbers of the boys. Later all of them posed together for a group picture. She narrated to Brooke Morrison, "We were taking a group picture, and then V grabs me and holds me close while we're taking the group picture, and I'm just over here like….The ultimate ARMY's dream." It seems V spoke a few words in English and told her that he is doing a show two days later. She said she was aware and they did be attending it.

She has also done Tarot predictions for the BTS members which are damn interesting. She said that Kim Taehyung is a low-key psychic and whatever he touches turns into gold.