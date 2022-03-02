BTS: 'V grabs me and holds me close...' Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

BTS: In a cute interaction with Brooke Morrison, Vanessa Jefferson the sister of Lizzo said that Kim Taehyung aka V who is her bias won her over with his cute and friendly demeanour when they met in LA at the Harry Styles concert