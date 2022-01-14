BTS: V is missing his boys, and this picture is a proof

In December 2021, Big Hit Music announced that BTS, the South Korean boy band, is going on a break. Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Jin, Suga, RM, and Park Ji-min are taking time off to focus on their day-to-day lives and spend quality time with their family and friends. ARMY was surely a bit upset about it and it looks like the boys are missing each other a lot. Recently, V aka Kim Tae-Hyung took to Instagram to share a picture that clearly proves that he is missing his boys. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jin's duet on Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Dilliwaali Girlfriend is UNMISSABLE – watch video

V on his Insta story shared a picture of a corn dog and on it, he has written BTS with ketchup. Not just this, he also shared a goofy picture of himself in which he is looking damn cute. We are sure ARMY loves these posts by V. Check out the posts below…

Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's sweet DM for 'Workman' show star Jang Sung-Kyu is proof why he's called 'sunshine' of the group

Big Hit Music in their statement had revealed that the band will be on a break during the holiday season and also the boys will prepare for their new album and their in-person concert coming in March.

The statement read, “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.”

We are sure ARMY can’t wait for the boys to reunite.

There’s a different craze for BTS. Recently, V’s (Kim Taehyung) Mute Boston Bag was launched and it is said that in less than minutes the bag was sold out. Soon, the sold-out bag was being advertised on reselling sites at highly inflated rates.