BTS's video with a child artist is going viral on Twitter as you read this. A video of BTS members V, Jimin, Hobi, Jin, RM, Suga and Jungkook are all consoling a little girl Lee Han Seo is going viral. Hanseo played the role of Areum, a girl who befriends Jin in their mobile game, BTS World. Jin played the hotelier in it. When it came time to bid adieu to the fellow co-stars, BTS, Hanseo turned all emotional and started crying. V aka Kim Taehyung wiped his tears and asked her to not cry, J-Hope sang her a song asking her not to cry.

Jin who worked with Hanseo lovingly caressed her on the head. Jimin and Jungkook tried cheering the little one as well. Hanseo's mother asked her daughter to cheer up as she asked her to take leave. Jin scolded the members for continuously asking her to stop crying. Hobi agreed. Jungkook cracked a joke to make Hanseo smile saying that 10 points will be deducted if she continued to cry. This cracked up everyone. Jimin consoled her saying that she can visit them anytime she wants. This indeed cheered Hanseo up. And finally, it was time to say bye. Taehyung gave a lovely message to Hanseo saying that her oppa will always be proud of her and she can do anything she wants in life. Check out the most heartening video here:

A few people have asked what the members were saying to little Areum/Hanseo to comfort her so I’ve recorded a version with English subs (sorry for the quality ?) ? pic.twitter.com/TvJIb3OKSh — Jess • Jintellectual⁷ ??✨ (@Jintellectual86) January 18, 2022

Now, ARMYs are going crazy over the video. The Bangtan boys' interaction with Hanseo is melting the hearts of ARMY. They are talking about how good parents they'll be in future. The way BTS V aka Taehyung consoled Hanseo, ARMY is sure he'd be a great father. Check out their reactions here:

This is what Tae says as she leaves I’m sobbing ??? pic.twitter.com/3M94bEuG5x — Jess • Jintellectual⁷ ??✨ (@Jintellectual86) January 18, 2022

btw Jungkook's joke about 10 penalty points is because Areum would say that to Jin's character whenever he did something wrong or not to her standard ?? — Jess • Jintellectual⁷ ??✨ (@Jintellectual86) January 18, 2022

I haven't seen this before and now I don't know what to do with myself ?? — Judy⁷ (@JudyOT7) January 18, 2022

Awww!! This is so cute! ?? I see these men being excellent parents in the future. They’re full of love & they care, you can see it in their eyes. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WiCsvRFQzW — Maribel ⁷ (@Marisara52) January 18, 2022

You can’t just DROP this on me on a random Tuesday morning, my heart is FRAGILE JESS FRAGILE — Rikketikie ⁷ 2022 edition (@rikketikie) January 18, 2022

Taehyung is going to be the most precious wonderful sweet father one day, he's amazing ? — Kate⁷?케이트? (@chrryblossomjin) January 18, 2022

And the way Seokjin stroked her hair and her back I'm literally gonna tear up ? — Kate⁷?케이트? (@chrryblossomjin) January 18, 2022

Bless! They are so gentle with her ? — ᴮᴱনীলু⁷ ?ᵇᵗˢ 1365244 ∞ (@IwasKayammu1st) January 18, 2022

BTS' pictures with kids have always been ARMYs fave. ARMY loves to think about BTS' as dads and their interactions with kiddies kinda give them a glimpse of their future.