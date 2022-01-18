BTS's video with a child artist is going viral on Twitter as you read this. A video of BTS members V, Jimin, Hobi, Jin, RM, Suga and Jungkook are all consoling a little girl Lee Han Seo is going viral. Hanseo played the role of Areum, a girl who befriends Jin in their mobile game, BTS World. Jin played the hotelier in it. When it came time to bid adieu to the fellow co-stars, BTS, Hanseo turned all emotional and started crying. V aka Kim Taehyung wiped his tears and asked her to not cry, J-Hope sang her a song asking her not to cry. Also Read - BTS: 5 ADORABLE moments of 2Seok aka Jin and J-Hope that'll live in ARMYs heart rent free
Jin who worked with Hanseo lovingly caressed her on the head. Jimin and Jungkook tried cheering the little one as well. Hanseo's mother asked her daughter to cheer up as she asked her to take leave. Jin scolded the members for continuously asking her to stop crying. Hobi agreed. Jungkook cracked a joke to make Hanseo smile saying that 10 points will be deducted if she continued to cry. This cracked up everyone. Jimin consoled her saying that she can visit them anytime she wants. This indeed cheered Hanseo up. And finally, it was time to say bye. Taehyung gave a lovely message to Hanseo saying that her oppa will always be proud of her and she can do anything she wants in life. Check out the most heartening video here:
Now, ARMYs are going crazy over the video. The Bangtan boys' interaction with Hanseo is melting the hearts of ARMY. They are talking about how good parents they'll be in future. The way BTS V aka Taehyung consoled Hanseo, ARMY is sure he'd be a great father. Check out their reactions here:
BTS' pictures with kids have always been ARMYs fave. ARMY loves to think about BTS' as dads and their interactions with kiddies kinda give them a glimpse of their future.
