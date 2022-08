Korean boy band BTS has attained enormous fame. The seven members - Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jin and Suga have their fans based in every corner of the world. All their songs are a hit. Be it Permission to Dance on Stage of Dynamite, BTS members are currently ruling the music arena and how. Their fans known as ARMY desperately wait for their concert and every detail about the stars goes viral in no time. So for all the BTS fans, here's something very exciting for you! Here's taking a look at some of the best-kept secrets and facts about your favourite BTS members. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not getting back together, Wednesday trailer ft Tim Burton's Addams Family and more

RM's different voices

Did you know that group leader Kim Nam-joon who goes by the stage name RM uses different voices at different times? Yes, this is the secret that he had himself revealed once. When addressing the larger audience, he uses a higher pitch and louder volume whereas, in real, his voice is not very high pitched. Also Read - Jr.NTR making Hollywood debut; check out the list of South Indian stars who have already worked in Hollywood movies

V was a hidden member

Did you know that almost for 2 years, BTS member Kim Tae-hyung aka V was kept as a 'secret member'? Yes, after he was discovered by BigHit Entertainment, he was reportedly asked to not reveal his identity in public. Another secret about him is that he is ambidextrous. He can write with both his hands. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Karthikeya 2 continues to rule box office, Liger song Aafat criticised for 'rape dialogue' in lyrics and more

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Jimin was going to be Baby G?

As reported by Cosmoplitan, BTS member Jimin is the only one among the seven members to use his real name. Report says that he was supposed to be given the name 'Baby G' but thank god that did not happen.

Jungkook and his fear

One of the secrets about Jungkook is that he is allegedly scared of microwaves. As reported by CheetSheet.com, he once revealed he would not come out of his room as a child whenever he was heating the food. He thought the microwave would explode.

Suga's secret crush

Now who does not have crushes? Suga sure does! Once he had revealed that he had a secret crush on Hollywood actress . He also had a tough beginning wherein he had to be a delivery boy to earn money.

J-Hope kept his solo dancing career over BTS

Inititally, J-Hope was about to quit the band BTS to make a career in dancing. It was only after Jungkook cried and delivered an emotional speech that J-Hope changed his mind. Even RM had informed BigHit Entertainment that they cannot debut with J-Hope.

Jin when he gets drunk

In an interview with Koreaboo, Jin stated that he gets extremely clingy when he is high on alcohol. He stated that his 'aegyo' meaning the cute display of affection gets even more powerful! Also, did you know that Jin has hypermobile fingers?