Global pop sensations BTS aka Bangtan Boys are in LA right now. The septet is there for their overseas schedule which includes their in-person concert in LA's SoFi stadium, AMAs appearance, The Late Show with James Corden appearance and more. A couple of hours ago, BTS' J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) and the maknae line Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) attended British pop singer and former One Direction band member Harry Styles' concert. Yep, you read that right. At the concert, the boys were seen having a fun time as they grooved to Styles' songs and enjoyed with the fans. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS member Jungkook's meal costs a bomb, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits and more

Now, BTS ARMY is going gaga over the same. They are tripping over the videos that are going viral from Harry Styles' concert. Seeing the boys having fun and enjoying the concert has filled ARMY with loads of emotions. Pictures and videos of BTS' J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin are going viral like wildfire on social media right now. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung wore a grey tee which he paired with a black jacket and blue denim. The same goes with Hobi who was seen in a black blazer and tee that he wore with blue denim. Jungkook, on the other hand, wore a printed coord set while Jimin was seen in a grey tee and black denim that teamed with a beanie. Be it TaeKook grooving to the music or the maknae making memories with their Hobi hyung, ARMY has taken Twitter by storm. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Bangladeshi fan claims getting rape threats, James Blunt freaks out by ‘ghosts’ and more

Taekook stans are going viral of the viral video of Taehyung and Jungkook from the concert. Harry is singing Falling at the concert and Jungkook who recently covered the song was seen crooning with him at the concert. Taehyung was seen hugging him and singing alongside the Golden Maknae. Check out the pictures, videos and tweets here: Also Read - Anti BTS wave in Bangladesh targets young teens? Shocking video of men on motorbike shouting expletives at an alleged young fan goes viral

BTS will be conducting a concert on 27th and 28th November 2021 and on 1st and 2nd December at the SoFi stadium in LA. Online streaming of the last day of the concert will take place on 3rd December and delayed streaming will take place on 12th December. Furthermore, during their LA visit, BTS will also perform with Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion at the AMAs on My Universe and Butter.