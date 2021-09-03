BTS: V once forgot his speech at an award function; what happened next will leave you laughing hard – watch

The banter shared by BTS members always leaves us in splits. When there are seven boys in one band, madness is bound to happen. One of the funniest members of K-pop band BTS is V. We recently stumbled upon an old video of the Bangtan boys accepting an award and delivering their speeches. But it is V who managed to make everyone laugh hard. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS enters Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame, Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian and more

In 2018, BTS won Asia Artist Awards and all the boys, who were dressed to perfection took to the stage to receive the trophy. One by one, all of them gave their speeches and thanked family and ARMY (fans) for all the support and appreciation. V too did the same. He stated that the band will work harder in the next year and return all the love that they have received. Then he went on to say that in the morning, he had prepared a speech which he has totally forgotten. He then stated that he will take sometime to recall the speech and he will share his thoughts later on social media. This left everyone, audience and the boys like Suga, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook and others laughing hard. Watch the video here, V's speech appears last:



Now didn't we say he is damn funny?

Meanwhile, BTS has attained another successful feat by registering themselves in Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame. Not one or two, the boys have managed to score almost 23 titles and their name will appear in GWR 2022 Book. The announcement of the same was made yesterday.