BTS' V says he wants to marry the band members; Jimin tells Jin he cannot live without him

When it comes to BTS, things are pretty much smooth like 'Butter' and no one requires 'Permission To Dance' while having fun. The members of the K-Pop superband never shy away from expressing their feelings on a public platform, which brings them more and more closer to the millions of fans globally. So when the BTS members recently sat down for a chat, V expressed his wish to marry the band members while Jimin said that he cannot live without Jin.

The septet comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V recently posed for their latest photoshoot, 2022 Season's Greetings Spot #2 and answered a few fun questions about themselves. When RM read out a question, "Who knows BTS the best among BTS?" Jimin quickly replied, "It's me."

While playing numerous games, Suga talked about being together while Jungkook felt that Suga is quiet about something. Jimin then told Jin that he cannot live without him and Jin reacted to constantly being poked in photos, then later being furious. Then the part comes where V says that he wants to marry the band members.

During 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot, RM was dressed as the mad scientist, Jin was the shadow hacker, Suga was the gray pianist, J-Hope was the mystic strategist, Jimin was the alley cat, V was the fate reader and Jungkook was the action-taker.

Watch the video here:

BTS recently delivered a message of hope to its global fans on an online concert livestreamed from an empty stadium in Seoul to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Following the online event, BTS will have its first in-person concerts in Los Angeles in two years next month. 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, with all tickets already sold out.