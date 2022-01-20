BTS: V shares a video of My Universe jamming session with Coldplay; ARMY gets nostalgic

BTS is undoubtedly on the most famous bands in the world. Here are seven boys in the band, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They have collaborated with many artists like Jason Derulo, Nicky Minaj, Halsey and more. All their collaborations have done wonders, but one that grabbed the most attention was My Universe. The band had teamed up with Coldplay for the song My Universe and it was a chartbuster. Recently, V shared a video on his Instagram in which he posted a clip from Coldplay X BTS Inside My Universe Documentary. Also Read - BTS ARMY, this video of Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook grooving to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami from Pushpa is a MUST-WATCH

In the video, we get to see the boys jamming with Coldplay in the studio and at the end, there's a monologue by . He says, "Well, this song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders and rules and genders and race and every sexuality. If you look at people right who are divided a border or can't be together. That's what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people from loving each other." Check out the video below…

Well, fans of BTS, who are called ARMY, are feeling nostalgic after watching this video. A fan tweeted, "Remembering Chris sharing his hopes about @BTS_twt 'One Family'." Another fan shared, "forever thankful to bts, coldplay and the universe to give us MY UNIVERSE." Check out the tweets below…

ARMY is now eagerly waiting for the new song of their favourite band.