BTS: V showers ARMY with gratitude for helping him battle COVID-19; reveals what he received for Valentine's Day

BTS member V was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, making him the fifth member of the back to be afflicted with the contagious disease. Last week, Big Hit released a statement on V aka Taehyung's diagnosis that read: “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.” Check out the full statement below:

Well, the good news is that V seems to be on the road to recovery. In fact, he began his Sunday, 20th February, via an online interaction with ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as), addressing several queries, and making some unexpected revelations like how he's sleeping these day for 15 hours straight, spending the rest of the time watching movies or listening to music, and not receiving any gifts for Valentine's Day.