Kim Taehyung aka V of the South-Korean super K-pop band BTS has tested positive for Covid after two rounds of vaccination. The K-Pop idol was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday night after he experienced a mild sore throat and also had a mild fever. He is currently undergoing treatment at home until further guidelines. Other BTS members also took pre-emptive tests and tested negative.

"We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," BIGHIT Music said in a statement on Weverse.

"There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," read the statement.

V is now the fifth member of the BTS group after SUGA, RM, Jin, and Jimin who has been infected by Covid-19. Fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.