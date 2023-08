BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V is going to make his solo debut on SBS' variety show Running Man. The show is one of the most popular ones in South Korea. As per Hanbok Ilbo, he finished filming for the show on August 28, 2023. The team of Running Man has shared a release on their official Instagram handle. The episode with BTS V will air on September 10. He will become the second BTS member after Jin to promote his solo debut on the show. Kim Seokjin aka Jin was hilarious on Running Man. Even BTS V is known to love games so he is perfect fit for the show, which needs a bit of physical agility. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reveals Yeontan doesn't listen to him when he is with THIS person

BTS V has released Layover

After BTS members J-Hope, RM and SUGA, Kim Taehyung has released his album, Layover. The two songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days have got a good response on all the charts like Spotify and Billboard. Kim Taehyung has been promoting the album through his Weverse lives. In between, he went to Japan for the opening of a huge Celine store. Kim Taehyung has also shot a special segment with a fan for his album. The BTS members chose unique ideas to promote solo debuts. Kim Taehyung seems to be taking the more traditional K-Pop idol route so far.

Details of BTS V's album Layover

It is a known fact that BTS V loves the jazz and classical Western music genre. The album is produced by Min Hee Jin who is the main producer for the new HYBE girl group, New Jeans. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung said he was a fan of her taste in music, which kind of matches his. Kim Taehyung's album is more of R&B, jazz and soul. He has shot for five different music videos for the album. This is how fans reacted to news of him coming on SBS' Running Man.

south korea’s national treasure kim taehyung will make his appearance in Running Man on 10 sep ? so excited to see taehyung in a variety show again! pic.twitter.com/MZpTdtxQcY — SnowFlower on ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ ? (fan account) (@snowflower1052) August 29, 2023

[INFO]

According to K-media, Taehyung will be appearing on SBS show Running Man. "According to our coverage on the morning of the 29th V participated in the filming of 'Running Man' on the 28th and finished the schedule smoothly. V's filming will be released on September 10th." pic.twitter.com/FAWgpuF4oV — KimTaehyung_PAK LAYO(ꪜ )ER IS COMING ✌️??? (@KimTaehyung_PAK) August 29, 2023

[INFO]

BTS V is known to win over fans with his inherent charm. He is one of the handsomest men in the industry. BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung has one of the most unique styles in K-Pop music.