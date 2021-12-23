It is no secret that Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fan of BTS. She is a K-Pop lover and makes no bones about it. Well, a fan has imagined BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Rashmika Mandanna in a video and it is too cute. As we know, both of them are expression kings. The person has capitalized on this quality to make a short video that will make you laugh. While Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush of India, Kim Taehyung is the crush of millions the world over. He has beaten everyone to become the Most Handsome Man in the world with his closest competitor being bandmate Jungkook. Also Read - Whoa! BTS' Jin breaks PSY’s Gangnam Style record with his Super Tuna

Rashmika Mandanna is a fave of the BTS Army in India too. More so, because she loves the boys so much. In the video, we can see her winking while Kim Taehyung has an adorable reaction. It is just too sweet. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is world famous for his goofy and adorable reactions and it looks like he is reacting to Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is in no mood to slowdown

Rashmika Mandanna is being loved by masses as Srivalli from Pushpa that has Allu Arjun in the lead. We cannot get over her moves in the song, Saami. The actress is getting immense love for her spirited performance in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna is loved all over India. In fact, there are some BTS and Geeta Govindam mashups made by Taehyung and her fans. Check out this video too... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Jennifer Winget and 8 more stunning actresses who stole our hearts and became the 'National Crush'

BTS V's song Christmas Tree is coming out tomorrow. It is already on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs even before its release. These videos will give a lot to imagine to stans of both these celebs. Given the number of Bollywood and South edits on BTS we are just hoping that the septet comes to India soon.