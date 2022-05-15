BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, seem to be busy prepping for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. Some of the BTS members have been posting on social media but the rest have been missing and hence, ARMYs have been sharing their favourite moments of the Bangtan Boys they miss the most. A lot of BTS ARMYs have been missing Jimin aka Park Jimin aka Chimchim. He is not that active on social media and Instagram is foreign territory for him. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection week 5: Yash starrer becomes only the second film after Baahubali 2 to achieve this MILESTONE in India

So, an ARMY shared a focus video of Jimin dancing on 's Black or White on Twitter. Jimin wore a white suit and was his usual best on stage with his hit thrusts and power moves. Originally, the video also featured Golden Maknae of BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Jimin and Jungkook performed Black or White at BTS Prom Party Festa in 2018. Jungkook wore a black outfit, contrasting Jimin and completing the visual reference to Jackson's song.

Coming back to the Jimin focus video, Park Jimin is one of the best dancers in the boy band. Jimin's moves always get the ARMY and now, they miss watching him perform in front of them. ARMYs are thirsting over his skills as a dancer, missing him. They have called his performance iconic and are going crazy! Check out the video and tweets below:

Jimin's dancing is always so satisfying to watch, so smooth & precise at the same time. Truly the Dance King! ?? https://t.co/h14oE4csre — R¹³? WITH YOU ? (@mimislovely95) May 11, 2022

Coz he’s born to be a dancer ? https://t.co/Wcr9PuKfk3 — Daisy. (@PTDaisy9) May 11, 2022

0:07 when the choker passed away and can't handle it https://t.co/KLMltZ1unB — 꾸 (@ViaJK7) May 11, 2022

Crying now cz I miss him performing ༼;´༎ຶ ۝ ༎ຶ༽ Park Jimiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinnnn https://t.co/PukILxt7Jw — Red? (@de__lilah) May 11, 2022

This made me fall for him again! https://t.co/Pv9puAqjWP — AISHI ♡ (@aishi18480714) May 12, 2022

Jackson Jimin

지민이가 이렇게 잘한다구!

생눈으로 못 담은게 아쉬울 따름.. I can't and will not stop listening to the hot trending song #WithYou OST by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon https://t.co/9lMYCjJVou — ?3청JIMIN¹³???? ??? j.m?? (@Cremapresso) May 11, 2022

Here's the OG video, in case you feel like watching it right now:

Meanwhile, the latest news of Jimin was when the Weverse Weekend Interview had come out. Jimin was asked how would he like to spend his weekend with the ARMYs. At first, he had said, he would love to perform for them. He also added that he would love to go on a drive with them. Jimin added that he would ride shotgun and would talk up a storm with the ARMY on their weekend break. Isn't Baby Mochi a cutie?