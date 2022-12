In the latest BTS updates today, BTS ARMY is furious and disappointed, to say the least. And not because of the members but because certain visuals and clips that have surfaced online have left them heartbroken. In case you are not in the know, visuals of BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok running around at the airport are going viral. J-Hope aka Hobi recently jetted off to Japan to attend MAMA 2022. He represented all the seven members of BTS there. However, when it is said that in Tokyo airport, J-Hope was seen running around at the airport. The reason, as reported, is very heartbreaking and surprising. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM’s solo album Indigo is a MASSIVE HIT already; achieves THIS enormous milestone in one day

Did J-Hope lose his luggage and had to run around all by himself?

So the latest buzzing hot report in the Hollywood News section is the video of J-Hope running helter-skelter at the airport. As per Allkpop, a reporter managed to get the visuals of Jung Hoseok at the airport. A media report in Top Star News states that the Jack In The Box hitmaker seemed to have lost his luggage. It is being said that someone mistakenly took Hobi's luggage and that the Run BTS rapper was running around to find it all by himself. Also Read - BTS: Jin to join mandatory military service sooner than expected? Here's what we know

ARMYs heartbroken and angry on seeing visuals of J-Hope at the airport

Seeing J-Hope run around at the airport to find his luggage all alone has left ARMY wondering where the staff and managers of HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment were. They have expressed their anger about Hobi having no help while he looked for his luggage who apparently was missing. Though he eventually managed to find it, ARMYs are heartbroken by the visuals. While there is no confirmation of the same, fans are very upset. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: From saving a seat for RM to vibing with him, J-Hope shares the best equation with Kim Namjoon and THESE videos are proof

Kmedia reporting fans’ raising legitimate questions to bighit music regarding the latest issues 1) lack of security for j-hope returning to korea from japan. when someone else mistakenly took his suitcase, he had to run around at the airport all by himself to solve the case. + https://t.co/mO68ULRtsm — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) December 7, 2022

hobi running around the airport all by himself to find the place to report the case when someone took his luggage. There was no manager or bodyguard to protect or help him. this is after he went to Tokyo to promote hybe's new group and pop up exhibition. pic.twitter.com/78iCWpKYyZ — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) December 7, 2022

Oh my baby ? — iweiwe (@4t4everever) December 7, 2022

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt The safety and privacy of your artist should be of primary concern. You have provided protection and support in the past, what is the reason for withholding it now? Who is going to be responsible if something happened to j-hope at the airport/on the flight? — Hope right here (@HopeKiboukun) December 7, 2022

this breaks my heart — 아포방포 (@____gcf) December 7, 2022

This breaks my heart ? — CuteJoonie⁷ DREAMERS | Indigo | BTS 5x Grammy Noms (@KoyaNamjooning7) December 7, 2022

Wtf. How could they leave Hobi on his own? So stressful for him. — Lianna (rest) (@7_kookie1997) December 7, 2022

Oh my hurt? urii hobi deserve better — Ge☾⁷ ? (@RJinniesm) December 7, 2022

he doesn’t deserve this at all ??? — Aura (@taaengled) December 7, 2022

this video breaking my heart — fairy dust ? (@buleprut) December 7, 2022

Whattt ? hobi ? — Boradora⁷?INDIGO? (@Boradorahae) December 7, 2022

WHY IS HE ALONE???????? Oh hobi? — ryu (@flowerfrappe) December 7, 2022

Where is his manager? Managers are supposed to be with the artist 24/7 during any scheduling. What happened here? — just?BTS⁷ (@dianekc) December 7, 2022

My heart is breaking — 아포방포⁷ ia (@Cruxvmin) December 7, 2022

WHAT THE HELL @HYBEOFFICIALtwt ????? HOW COULD YOU LEAVE HIM ALONE? — ?☁️ | ??? (@orenjiicloud) December 7, 2022

This is ridiculous — KC Brook (@KCBrooklin) December 7, 2022

hobi running after his suitcase without managers...Tae being mobbed, Jimin being mobbed... leave airport etiquettes, what is that company doing??? https://t.co/cFhiqNQik3 — barney⁷ is a tired student (@teawithtaetae) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, J-Hope stole the show at MAMA 2022. He performed on the songs from his solo album, Jack In The Box and also swept several awards for himself and the other BTS members.