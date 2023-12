While it was never confirmed, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK rapper Jennie Kim's alleged relationship made a lot of noise. From leaked pics of their trip to Jeju Island to stories of how they took walks in Paris with their managers in two, BTS V and Jennie Kim's relationship grabbed eyeballs and how. Now, JTBC has exclusively reported that their short-lived romance is over. This comes just ahead of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's decision to enlist in the military. However, it should be noted that none of them ever admitted that they were a couple. Also Read - BTS: Has Kim Taehyung aka V applied for the Special Mission Unit as part of his military enlistment? Proud ARMY says, 'Tough and adventurous tiger'

Jennie Kim and V's alleged romance

Jennie Kim had apparently invited BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and his Wooga Squad at the private listening party of her second album. There were many fans who celebrated Taennie but solos did not like it a bit. Both fans of the stars had nasty fandom wars about this. In fact, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was also slammed for getting into a scandal when rest of BTS is so reserved. The dating news made them one of the most Googled artistes as people were curious about them. This is how fans have reacted to the news... Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V sends desi ARMY into a tizzy as he grooves to Punjabi beats; Jimin, Yeontan steal hearts

They have not even started how to break up ? Come On. V Taehyung doesn't even know he has Jennie on his shoulder ? pic.twitter.com/RrAzmAd346 — Purple7Universe (HIATUS)2025 (@TangSaiKing) December 6, 2023

does jennie and taehyung know that they were reportedly in a relationship ??? https://t.co/m9ytChSOe2 — ً (@yooqrts) December 6, 2023

All though it was never confirmed that taehyung was indeed dating her, I'm just so glad Jennie will be free from that man's delusional & hopeless fans and delusional disgusting shippers with his co-member. https://t.co/9o0tPwAlvS — Cheollie (@MetraWins) December 6, 2023

Let's be honest, we don't know much about Taehyung and Jennie's life.. so let's not trust anyone and just support them no matter what "Pages that spread lies should be reported just to attract attention" pic.twitter.com/kXi0kPvupZ — Jaxe (@vaxe_0) December 6, 2023

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular K-Pop idols globally. The face of Celine, he is known for his drop-dead good looks and deep bartione which is different from K-Pop voice. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V wishes RM on his birthday; ARMY cannot get over Taejoon [Check Reactions]