At the end of 2021, K-pop band BTS presented a treat to their fans. To reciprocate to all the love they have recieved from ARMY (as their fans are known as), BTS announced that they will be launching Artist-made Collection for their fans and as promised they did. However, ARMY is a little disappointed as all the merchandise are getting sold within minutes and many are unable to book their orders because of the same. Fans of member V took to Twitter to demand that all the collection made by him to be restocked. They made a request to HYBE and request for a restock. Some were sad as they could not purchase V's bag. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS X 7 Fates - Chakho: Jungkook reveals his character Zeha is half human, half tiger and ARMY is going wild – view tweets

Missed the bag ? but I’m very happy I’m seeing ARMY on my TL who got it. I’m so happy for you! Hopefully they restock someday so I can try again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wiFWUr6B5q — MEGrokosmos⁷ (@ohmegoodness25) January 11, 2022

Good night angels. I’m off to dream about the bag that should have been mine and to manifest them restocking all of the merch. I will also happily sign any restock petitions in eight hours. Sweet dreams, my lubbly jubblys ? pic.twitter.com/Xu5ScFG3sT — Phoe-BE Deluxe Edition⁷ (@Phoebe134340) January 11, 2022

tae since ur active can u please tell weverse shop to restock?? thank u very much❤️ pic.twitter.com/jrT6tFgBQh — ennie⁷ (@btsnerds) January 11, 2022

They need to release more for artist made merchandise ???? this is not right.. there are millions of ARMY and such small quantity.. plus these scalpers fucking selling it 3x price ???? pleaseeeeee #BY_V #BY_BTS — Filter_? (@SkiesFilter) January 11, 2022