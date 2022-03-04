BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has many celebrity friends. Well, he is considered to be a social butterfly. Taehyung has an out-going personality and he passes the vibe check of everyone without batting the eyelid. One of the celebrity friends of BTS V is Park Hyungsik. The two worked together in 2016's Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, synonymously known as Hwarang. The period drama starred some handsome men such as Park Seo-joon, Do Ji-ha, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, Jo Yoon-woo alongside the gorgeous Go A-ra. Now, recently, Hyungsik who played the king in Hwarang was asked what it is to be friends with stars who are loved worldwide. Also Read - BTS: 'V grabs me and holds me close...' Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

Park Hyungsik recently sat down for an interview with the Japanese magazine Mokkan Henshu. And PHS was asked about his bond with V and share the deets about the same. He was asked, "How do you feel when you see your friends who are loved worldwide?" The Suits and Happiness actor said, "I still can't believe it. They received awards at famous American award shows, and it is shocking to see foreign audiences sing along in Korean. But to me, Taehyung is still my cute younger brother. When we meet up, we joke around. He hasn't changed from when we first met. In terms of work, he is a professional, but he is usually an ordinary boy." Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves THIS milestone on Instagram with his latest dump of mirror selfies

[INFO] Hyungsik mentions Taehyung in his interview Q. How do you feel when you see your friends who are loved worldwide? ?: They received awards at famous American award shows, but to me, Taehyung is still my cute younger brother. He hasn't changed from when we first met + pic.twitter.com/te0a78MiSK — TTP (@thetaeprint) March 2, 2022

PHS and Taehyung are a part of the Wooga squad which also includes Seojoon, Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-Shik and singer Peakboy. The four are inseparable when together and despite their hectic schedules they try to keep in touch with each other. The four of them are dubbed as the 'Representatives of the Entertainment Industry' by K-media.

It's heartening to see V being so humble despite the global success. He is not just loved by the ARMYs but also amongst his friends.