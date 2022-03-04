BTS V's Hwarang co-star Park Hyung Sik shares what it means to be friends with the Most Handsome Man; says, 'To me, Taehyung is still my...' 

BTS V's Hwarang costar and popular actor Park Hyungsik opened up on his friends and his bond with Kim Taehyung who is basking in global fame as a K-pop Idol. PHS and V's friendship is cute!