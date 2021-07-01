BTS: V's pose from Butter tropical concept picture reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose – see reactions

As you might be aware, the third version of BTS' Butter concept pictures was recently released. It showed BTS members posing in the backdrop of a gas station. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are looking great. But one pic has caught the attention of fans. In it, V, aka Kim Taehyung, is seen posing with both his hands stretched to his sides. He holds a hose that splashed water all around him. It is reminding fans of 's signature pose. Here’s a look at some of the reactions. Also Read - BTS' V and J-Hope's new short haircuts send ARMY into a frenzy

It can be recalled that last year, on V’s birthday, fans managed a customized advertisement of the singer on the iconic Burj Khalifa. It was right after Shah Rukh Khan received a similar gift on his birthday in November. Also Read - BTS' Jimin shows his star power as he tops brand reputation ranking for 30 consecutive weeks; ARMY congratulates the handsome hunk

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan today has become a global name. Recognized as one of the leading K-pop artists on the international scale, they for real are young adults just like every one of us. Belonging to humble backgrounds, the boys scaled heights purely on their hard work and talent. BTS' latest summer pop single, Butter has been creating new records. It can be their most viewed song as well. Also Read - BTS: ARMY is floored by Jimin's kind and wonderful words for them, trends We Love You Jimin on Twitter