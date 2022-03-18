It's been ages since the last Run BTS episode aired on VLive. BTS ARMY has been expressing their longing for the new BTS episodes every Tuesday and Thursday (for behind the scenes). And we are here with some dope on one of the old Run BTS episodes. Bangtan Boys - Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin. Jin, SUGA, J-Hope and RM - had tried their hand at dubbing for the 110th Run BTS episode. And in it, they had dubbed for some Disney movies such as Lion King, Toy Story and Zootopia. A report in Koreaboo stated that Korean voice actor, television and radio presenter Ahn Ji Hwan had featured on MBC Entertainment‘s Radio Star wherein he shared interesting deets from the episode. Also Read - BTS: After Jungkook, a child artist from China goes viral for being Jimin's doppelganger; check ARMYs reaction over baby Chimchim

Ahn Ji Hwan was the special guest for the dubbing episode of Run BTS. He was tutoring the Bangtan Boys throughout and it was a fun-filled episode. Coming back to Ahn Ji Hwan's appearance on Radio Star, the voice actor revealed 's special gesture for the K-pop sensations and it will make every ARMY feel proud. Jihwan recalled getting a call from BigHit aka HYBE for the episode. They wanted Jihwan to teach dubbing to Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Taenhyung and Jin. The HYBE's teammate revealed that they had watched an episode of Infinite Challenge and had wanted to do something similar with BTS. "And it turns out they had watched the Infinite Challenge episode that I appeared on. They said it would be nice if I could teach BTS like that. So, we scheduled it, and 'I went! They're stars of stars, world stars, right?'," Jihwan was quoted saying.

220316 Voice actor Ahn Jihwan appeared on Radio Star and talked about his appearance on Run BTS! ??the most famous person I [worked] with recently was BTS.

??oh really?

??someone on BTS’s side called me going “this is BTS’s company” +

pic.twitter.com/NFYmGiofa1 — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) March 16, 2022

Later, the voice actor revealed that Walt Disney had relaxed their copyrights for BTS members and their variety program. He revealed, "At the time, there was one thing that I was really proud of from the bottom of my heart. The company called Walt Disney is so strict/thorough when it comes to managing copyrights to the extent that you can't use anything (videos/audios). Walt Disney is very strict/adamant. BUT! for BTS, Walt Disney released all copyrights for them. I was so amused. So, I asked 'This may be subject to copyright?' And the person(staff) there said 'No, Walt Disney released copyrights for us. [going] BTS can use them all'" Now, isn't that AMAZING!

Ahn Ji Hwan also revealed who he would like to work with in the future. He said, "They're all good but if I had to choose someone amongst them to work with as a voice actor, I think Jin was the best. He did/took it really seriously." Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin is in demand. Not just acting, now ARMYs would want to see him voice acting as well. For the Lion King segment, we saw RM, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope as the Hyenas and Scar. During Toy Story, V aka Taehyung voiced Buzz Lightyear, Suga voiced Woody and Jungkook voiced Rex. For a second attempt, RM voiced Woody, Jungkook voiced Buzz and Hobi voiced Rex. During Zootopia, Jin voiced Nick, Jimin voiced Judy, Jungkook voiced Flash and Hobi voiced Priscilla.