BTS: Want to know how Jungkook smells? This is what Charlie Puth said

Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right is a success on all the charts. BTS maknae Jungkook and Charlie Puth came together for the song, which is a summer bop. Fans are also adoring the bond between the two. Charlie Puth created more frenzy when he revealed that he found Jungkook to be a very attractive human being. He said this on a radio show. The American singer - song writer revealed that Jungkook and he chat via a translator. He also said that Jungkook has very cute way of talking in English. Jungkook and Charlie Puth shot for the video in Los Angeles.

Yesterday, a fan asked Charlie Puth how did Jungkook smell like. Well, ARMYs can have tricky questions. Charlie Puth did not know what to say. He said he did not have time...we guess to sniff the Euphoria singer. He said perhaps he smells like soap. Many fans said that this is what people who have gone to fan signs have said that he indeed smell good, and of soap. Jungkook is known to use a variety of scents, which also includes Victoria's Secret. K-ARMYs say he smells as good as a fairy. This is how fans reacted on this...

Before this, someone else had said that RM smells the best in BTS. Jungkook himself has said that he likes the scent of soap. BTS members love their perfumes. Jungkook is also doing great on Spotify with highest number of monthly listeners amongst Korean soloists.