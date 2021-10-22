BTS have a massive fan following. Their latest song Permission To Dance grabbed all the attention and very soon its online concert is approaching. Yes, BTS‘s upcoming online concert Permission to Dance On Stage is happening. Fans are already super happy about it and cannot wait for it. But Jungkook has the most hilarious advice to enjoy the concerts of BTS. The first advice is laying down pillows all over the floor is a must. As per the title, ARMYs are encouraged to dance along but Jungkook has a different level. In order to not disturb your downstairs neighbors, he taught ARMYs the art of jumping softly. The secret to eliminate the loud noise? Bend your knees to absorb the blow of the jump. Also Read - BTS: When RM fulfilled Jungkook's wish giving the Golden Maknae yet another reason to be so fond of the K-pop group's leader

Again, pushing your momentum upwards again eliminates even more noise. You just have to keep jumping which is the best thing said Jungkook. It might be difficult to stay on beat when jumping like this but in this end, you need to do what is best. Well, isn't it the best idea to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your home? BTS announced their first non – virtual aka offline concert ever since the pandemic and lockdown a couple of days ago. The septet until now had been organizing virtual (online) concerts for the ARMY. A few days back RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) came LIVE on VLive App and surprised the ARMY. The boys wanted to give spoilers to the ARMY ahead of their concert in the west.

While they said it all in a playful and non-conforming manner, their statements have left BTS ARMY on tenterhooks about what to expect in this concert.