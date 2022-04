BTS has fans across the world. They are called ARMY. BTS members have a lot of love and respect for their fans and the fans reciprocate the same feelings for the BTS boys. Now, ARMY is in a mood to hype up Jungkook. ‘We love you Jungkook’ is trending on Twitter. “My reason to smile every single day ? we love you jungkook,” wrote a user. Another tweet read, “I love that Jungkook’s speech to Army has progressed from ”you smile, I smile” to “You are the reason that I smile everyday so I hope I am your reason to smile as well” #JUNGKOOK.” Wrote another user, “Only Jungkook & only Jungkook can love his fans like he does!A world artist telling since day1 how much value his fans hold in his heart & he never forgets to show it! Jungkook you are so kind & you are so genuine! WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK for what you are!” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan maintains calm even as Baba Siddique 'pushes' him to pose for shutterbugs at Iftar bash; Netizens express anger - Watch Video

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK My Choice for Billboard Hot Trending Song is #StayAlive by #Jungkook (Prod. Suga) @BTS_twt ✨️ 정국 https://t.co/xCmwDWdADp — abckook2 (@abckook22) April 18, 2022

Amazing ? #Jungkook you are for the many who love you. https://t.co/ShuxVsRks4 — JayKV (@JayK30391669) April 17, 2022

Dios, lo amo tanto, el amor que le tiene a army es increible, no lo merecemos, ya lo extraño?? https://t.co/ARv47eDrAo — abcdefghi__lmnñopqrstuvwxyz (@kookie123J) April 17, 2022

I NEED SNEAKY LINK TO WATCH JUNGKOOK SMILEES ???? https://t.co/o3XwVFBVpT — 777 (@aimtozed) April 18, 2022

Only Jungkook & only Jungkook can love his fans like he does!A world artist telling since day1 how much value his fans hold in his heart & he never forgets to show it! Jungkook you are so kind & you are so genuine! WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK for what you are! https://t.co/yU8VQkvrei — sky (@TaeTaeJewkee) April 18, 2022

my reason to smile every single day ? we love you jungkook pic.twitter.com/PP0jxe5Vw6 — kat.97 (@thegospelofjeon) April 17, 2022

Well, isn't it really cool to see the love BTS boys and ARMY have for each other?