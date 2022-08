Hey BTS ARMY, we are here's a goofy video we came across on YouTube featuring the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. And this time we are back with a Desi BTS video edit. Ever wondered what it would be like if BTS appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show? Well, an ARMY imagined what would happen if the Bangtan Boys made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show and it's quite goofy and funny. We have previously shared ARMY-made edits of BTS based on various TV shows, Bollywood movie trailers and songs. And BTS X The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the coolest. Also Read - BTS Entirety Teaser: RM aka Kim Namjoon's various personas merge in a sneak peek of the upcoming video; ARMY says, 'What A Perfect Man'

BTS X The Kapil Sharma Show

Now, BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook - have been making appearances on various shows in the west. So a Desi ARMY gave a spin on what if BTS visited an Indian show and a popular as popular one as The Kapil Sharma Show. The edit features the new segment of Kapil's show wherein the host reads the comments on the post of celebrities. The ARMY imagined Kapil Sharma checking out BTS members - Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and RM's pictures and reading comments from their posts. Of course, the posts are all ARMY made as well. Check out the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat passes away, reason behind Krushna Abhishek exiting Kapil Sharma’s show revealed and more

We have to say, ARMY is supremely talented at editing videos and pictures. The expressions and punches of Kapil Sharma do indeed go hand-in-hand, no? Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Modern Family star Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams, Olivia Rodrigo splits with beau Zach Bia and more

Advertisement

What is BTS up to?

As of now, BTS members are on a hiatus from hectic and excessive work schedules. They are focussing on their solo projects. Until now, J-Hope and Jungkook's solo work has been out. J-Hope dropped his solo album, Jack In The Box whereas, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for a single called Left and Right. The other BTS members are yet to announce or reveal their solo projects.

The Kapil Sharma Show to return soon

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show which was on a break is soon returning to TV. Kapil alongside Archana Puran Singh and a few old cast members and some new artists will soon make a comeback.