BTS: When a 10th grader Jimin turned his teacher's wedding into a musical show with his impeccable singing and dancing

BTS member Jimin enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe. While generation of every age group are admirers of his singing and dancing, you would be surprise to know that once his school named Mr Lee opposed his dream of becoming of becoming a K-pop star. The handsome hunk, who was a student of Busan High School of Art had auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment and at that time Mr Lee had opposed his dream as he though it's not easy to achieve success as a pop star.

Mr Lee said, "To be honest, I opposed at first because that job, being an idol, it's easy to dream about, but definitely not easy to succeed." He added, "So when he told me he is taking an audition for Producer Bang Si Hyuk, I told Jimin this is his last chance. After this audition, I told him you have to choose your path on becoming an idol or a modern dancer. But on that day, he passed the audition."

Jimin's teacher also revealed that the BTS member danced on his wedding turned it into a musical show. "When he was in the tenth grade, he and his classmates did a surprise celebration at my wedding. I still remember Jimin singing and dancing at the same time with a mic in his hand, but he didn't even get tired. People told me they felt like they weren't at a wedding, but at a musical show," said Mr Lee.

The popular K-pop band recently entered the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats. GWR (Guiness World Records) shared an official statement to announce this news, which reads, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”