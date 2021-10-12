BTS: When an ugly fight with Jin left Taehyung aka V crying hard minutes before a concert; RM's wise advice saved the day

K-pop boy band BTS is known for delivering the craziest performances ever. Their concerts run full and fans literally wait for hours to see their favourite musicians live. And every time the boy band is out on stage, they demonstrate a very great bond in front of all. But did you know, ahead of a concert in 2017, a massive fight had broken out between Jin and V? Also Read - BTS: Believe it or not, this 18-year-old fan from California has spent a whopping $50,000 on the band – deets inside

It all started when V pointed out that Jin should be a little fast to solve the timing flaw in their performance. Jin then explained to him that he was trying his best and sounded offended. The argument grew intense and all the members were in shock. However, it was RM who stepped in and stated that they should just forget about this fight as there were only 10 mins were left for the concert. RM asked them to not act like amateurs as their fans wait for a long time to see their concert. Later, V broke out into tears and RM gave him a tight hug. BTS then gave a smashing performance. Watch the video here:

Later, in the video, we see Jin saying, "It's true that I disregarded you and that I offended you, but I'm older than you so that hurt my pride. I try to not impose myself on you guys because I think pridefulness is good for nothing." In response, V said, "If I may explain myself, I never, not even once, tried to offend you. I've never thought, 'Oh, I'm just going to offend him."