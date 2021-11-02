BTS: When Bangtan Boys attacked Suga during a water fight and broke his chill – watch hilarious videoanted to chill – watch hilarious video

K-pop band BTS make for the coolest boy band we have ever seen. They are fun loving, talented and of course, very handsome. Their music is popular across the globe but their behind-the-scenes videos garner the same amount of attention. The band is dedicated to stay connected to their fans known as ARMY by giving them an day-to-day update with several videos. We recently stumbled upon once such video from BTS Bon Voyage. It is hilarious AF as we see boys indulging in a water fight. Also Read - BTS ARMY trends 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN' over controversial anti-Jimin nickname in a new video

In the fifth episode of Bon Voyage season 4, we see boys chilling in a hot spring. They are trying to escape the cold and all the seven have jumped in a hot spring pool while they get their snacks delivered to them. Such moments call for some fun. We see Jimin and Jungkook indulging in a face wash fight. And then, RM comes with an idea to have a water fight. Boys are supposed to splash water on each other but their target becomes Suga. He is heard saying, "I was just sitting there. I wasn't even doing anything." The video is as hilarious as it sounds. Watch it here: Also Read - BTS member Jungkook's EPIC response to haters garners love from ARMY – view tweets

Well, these boys sure know how to have fun, don't they? Also Read - BTS' V didn't participate in any choreography for 'Permission To Dance' concert due to THIS reason

Meanwhile, currently the septet is on cloud 9 as they have bagged a nomination at American Music Awards in the category of 'Artist of the Year'. This is for the very first time that an Asian artist has bagged a nomination in this category. They are competing against , , and more.