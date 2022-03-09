BTS: When birthday boy Suga recalled buying lottery tickets due to financial crunch; 'I felt so hopeless...'

BTS member Min Yoon-gi who goes by the stage name Suga turns a year older today. Fans are going crazy showering a lot of love on him. BTS ARMY is doing everything to make this day special for him. Amidst celebrations, an old interview of Suga has resurfaced on the web. In this interview, the rapper has spoken about his struggling days. He recalled how he suffered a financial crunch and his parents did not support his music career. He picked up odd jobs and even bought lottery tickets out of desperation. Also Read - Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you - Watch

In an interview with Grazia, Suga had once explained how he made absolutely no money during his trainee days. He said, "I felt so hopeless when we were trainees. I bought one lottery ticket every week," adding that a pig would appear in his dreams and tell him numbers. Later, he spoke about how he took up delivery job to make some money. He even suffered an accident but did not tell any band member thinking that the agency would ask him to exit. He was quoted saying, "I was riding the bike, when I got hit at the intersection. The next day, I couldn’t move my shoulder. I didn’t tell the agency. I thought that they’d let me go if I told them." Also Read - BTS Suga aka birthday boy Min Yoongi being the best Hyung to the boys is too wholesome [videos]

Well, all the hardwork and dedication paid off. Suga, today is among the most successful musicians in the world along with his band members. He lives in a luxurious house and has all the money to splurge. We wish him a very happy birthday.